Venturi Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,816 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in Clorox by 73.1% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in Clorox during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Clorox during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Clorox during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC grew its position in Clorox by 15.6% during the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. 76.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $40,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CLX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Clorox from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Argus lowered shares of Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Clorox from $160.00 to $154.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.22.

Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $168.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $164.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.85. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $156.23 and a fifty-two week high of $231.11. The firm has a market cap of $20.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.19.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. Clorox had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 84.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.22 earnings per share. Clorox’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 25th. Clorox’s payout ratio is 134.10%.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

