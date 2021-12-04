Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Lowers Stock Holdings in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 2.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,586 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $8,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,153,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern in the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Heartland Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 5.7% in the third quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,113 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 0.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 24,105 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,524,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 0.7% in the third quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 6,459 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Kansas City Southern alerts:

KSU stock opened at $287.95 on Friday. Kansas City Southern has a 52-week low of $189.10 and a 52-week high of $315.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $296.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $288.13. The stock has a market cap of $26.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 282.31 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.02). Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 3.33%. The firm had revenue of $744.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kansas City Southern will post 8.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 211.77%.

In related news, insider Cueto Cuevas Oscar Augusto Del sold 1,167 shares of Kansas City Southern stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.42, for a total value of $357,592.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Warren K. Erdman sold 1,877 shares of Kansas City Southern stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.80, for a total value of $573,986.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 66,585 shares of company stock valued at $20,138,417. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Kansas City Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Kansas City Southern from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup cut their price target on Kansas City Southern from $305.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Loop Capital cut Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $288.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut Kansas City Southern from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $272.62.

Kansas City Southern Profile

Kansas City Southern is a transportation holding company. It focuses on the growing north or south freight corridor connecting key commercial and industrial markets in the central United States with major industrial cities in Mexico. The firm also engages in the freight rail transportation business operating through a single coordinated rail network.

Featured Article: Compound Interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU).

Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.