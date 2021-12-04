Integrated Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Integrated Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 15,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.3% of Integrated Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 9.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,248,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,570,891,000 after acquiring an additional 11,254,844 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 170.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 86,224,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,293,566,000 after acquiring an additional 54,390,034 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 60,124,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,298,000 after buying an additional 393,975 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 25,082,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,187,000 after buying an additional 488,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,392,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,840,000 after purchasing an additional 834,160 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $26.74 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.60.

