Copeland Capital Management LLC Buys 79,142 Shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,074,980 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,142 shares during the quarter. KB Home accounts for 1.4% of Copeland Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in KB Home were worth $41,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in KB Home by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,182 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in KB Home by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,660 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in KB Home by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,740 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in KB Home by 105.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,148 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in KB Home by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 85,707 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,490,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. 90.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KB Home alerts:

In other KB Home news, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 39,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.56, for a total value of $1,636,217.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 35,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total transaction of $1,426,138.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 362,861 shares of company stock valued at $15,267,641 over the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of KBH stock opened at $42.21 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.18 and a 200-day moving average of $42.23. KB Home has a 12-month low of $31.76 and a 12-month high of $52.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.97, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.75.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 21st. The construction company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60. KB Home had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. KB Home’s revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is 11.45%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on KBH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KB Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of KB Home in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of KB Home from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of KB Home in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of KB Home from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

Further Reading: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KB Home (NYSE:KBH).

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.