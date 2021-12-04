Copeland Capital Management LLC Purchases 116,634 Shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 584,853 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,634 shares during the quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned 0.95% of UFP Industries worth $39,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in UFP Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of UFP Industries by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,889 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,973,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of UFP Industries by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,577,332 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $117,258,000 after buying an additional 21,031 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of UFP Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of UFP Industries by 192.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 301,905 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,444,000 after buying an additional 198,561 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 1,049 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.22, for a total value of $94,640.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ UFPI opened at $88.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.42. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.45 and a 12 month high of $92.10.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The construction company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. UFP Industries had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 26.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.76%.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

UFP Industries Profile

UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.

