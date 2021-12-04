Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.250-$0.290 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.220. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Teradata also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.110-$2.150 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Teradata from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Cowen boosted their target price on Teradata from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Teradata from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Craig Hallum restated a buy rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Teradata in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Teradata from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $63.22.

NYSE TDC traded down $1.34 on Friday, reaching $41.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,479,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,546,167. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.22 and its 200-day moving average is $50.78. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.45, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Teradata has a 52 week low of $21.69 and a 52 week high of $59.58.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.10. Teradata had a return on equity of 39.29% and a net margin of 6.16%. The firm had revenue of $460.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Teradata will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 2,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $161,011.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Margaret A. Treese sold 2,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total value of $132,894.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,761 shares of company stock valued at $444,300. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Teradata stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 323,627 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 121,822 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.30% of Teradata worth $16,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

