Copeland Capital Management LLC Buys 5,245 Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 195,691 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,245 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $36,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CASY. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 54.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,227,000 after buying an additional 23,160 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the first quarter worth $46,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 116.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 10,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,209,000 after buying an additional 5,503 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 18.1% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after buying an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 18.5% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

CASY opened at $195.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.45 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $193.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $172.58 and a 12 month high of $229.18.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 6th. The company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 3.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. This is an increase from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is currently 16.77%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CASY. Northcoast Research upgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $225.36 to $247.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $259.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $256.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $233.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.00.

In related news, Director Larree M. Renda sold 1,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.91, for a total value of $316,390.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

