Strs Ohio Sells 1,500 Shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL)

Strs Ohio lessened its stake in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) by 20.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in CorVel were worth $1,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of CorVel by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CorVel by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of CorVel by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CorVel by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 18,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of CorVel by 5,380.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 274 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. 49.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CorVel alerts:

NASDAQ CRVL opened at $190.28 on Friday. CorVel Co. has a 1-year low of $91.97 and a 1-year high of $200.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $184.60 and a 200-day moving average of $155.08. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 60.14 and a beta of 0.85.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $157.74 million during the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 26.76% and a net margin of 9.89%.

In other CorVel news, CFO Brandon O’brien sold 441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $88,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey J. Michael sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.88, for a total value of $1,401,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,811 shares of company stock valued at $6,977,839 in the last ninety days. 49.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About CorVel

CorVel Corp. engages in the provision of workers’ compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies. It operates the Managed Care segment. The company was founded by V. Clemons Gordon Sr. in 1987 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Featured Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL).

Receive News & Ratings for CorVel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorVel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.