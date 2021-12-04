Strs Ohio Acquires 1,200 Shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

Strs Ohio grew its position in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.06% of ESCO Technologies worth $1,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESE. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 4.3% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 2.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,812 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,346 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 691 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ESCO Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. 92.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ESCO Technologies alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ESE. TheStreet upgraded ESCO Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ESCO Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Sidoti upgraded ESCO Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

ESCO Technologies stock opened at $85.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 32.17 and a beta of 1.06. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.19 and a 12 month high of $115.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.81.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $205.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.18 million. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 9.11%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.85%.

ESCO Technologies Company Profile

ESCO Technologies, Inc is a producer of engineered products and systems, which engages in the provision of utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial applications. It operates through the Filtration/Fluid Flow, RF Shielding and Test, Utility Solutions Group (USG), and Technical Packaging segments.

Further Reading: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for ESCO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESCO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.