Lapides Asset Management LLC Invests $202,000 in Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA)

Lapides Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 34,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HBK Investments L P bought a new stake in shares of Zeta Global in the second quarter worth about $2,940,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Zeta Global during the second quarter worth approximately $178,000. Blackstone Inc bought a new stake in Zeta Global during the second quarter worth approximately $630,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Zeta Global during the second quarter worth approximately $2,424,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Zeta Global during the second quarter worth approximately $2,484,000. 23.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zeta Global alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ZETA opened at $7.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.23. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $5.27 and a 52-week high of $11.14.

ZETA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Zeta Global in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Zeta Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.63.

About Zeta Global

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data Platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZETA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA).

Receive News & Ratings for Zeta Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zeta Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.