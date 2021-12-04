Stephens Inc. AR Buys 263 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,630 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 263 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Syntal Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Quanta Services in the second quarter worth $1,506,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 7.3% during the second quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 83,228 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,538,000 after acquiring an additional 5,631 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 14.8% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 26,003 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after acquiring an additional 3,362 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 17.1% during the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 55,082 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,989,000 after acquiring an additional 8,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 2.2% during the second quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 515,856 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,721,000 after buying an additional 11,084 shares during the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PWR opened at $112.61 on Friday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.75 and a 52 week high of $124.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.68. The firm has a market cap of $16.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.56 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 4.61%. Quanta Services’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. This is a boost from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 6.30%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PWR. Zacks Investment Research cut Quanta Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $103.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quanta Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.73.

In other news, insider James Redgie Probst sold 16,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.10, for a total transaction of $1,965,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bernard Fried sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total value of $1,157,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,016,598.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

