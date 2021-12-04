The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Stock Holdings Raised by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMG. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 265.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 824,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $158,289,000 after purchasing an additional 599,249 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,628,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $888,322,000 after buying an additional 491,081 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,988,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 378,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,680,000 after buying an additional 144,478 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,112,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $213,428,000 after buying an additional 92,658 shares during the period. 61.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SMG opened at $134.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $154.45 and a 200-day moving average of $169.88. The firm has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.13. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a twelve month low of $133.86 and a twelve month high of $254.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.02. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 56.20%. The company had revenue of $737.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is currently 29.53%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SMG shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $257.00 price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Truist reduced their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Scotts Miracle-Gro presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.00.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

Featured Article: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.