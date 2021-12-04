SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Buys 26,769 Shares of Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) by 73.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,983 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,769 shares during the quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Tutor Perini worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its holdings in Tutor Perini by 291.3% during the 2nd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 127,175 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after buying an additional 94,675 shares in the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. increased its holdings in Tutor Perini by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 229,606 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,180,000 after purchasing an additional 44,995 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Tutor Perini during the 2nd quarter worth about $252,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Tutor Perini by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 490,314 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,791,000 after purchasing an additional 109,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Tutor Perini by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,890,334 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,882,000 after purchasing an additional 106,826 shares in the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tutor Perini alerts:

Tutor Perini stock opened at $12.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.52 and a 200-day moving average of $14.04. Tutor Perini Co. has a one year low of $12.08 and a one year high of $20.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The company has a market cap of $662.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.36.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.32). Tutor Perini had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 1.98%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tutor Perini Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th were paid a $0.2969 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.15%.

In other Tutor Perini news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total value of $677,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.42, for a total transaction of $805,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 210,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,860,700 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tutor Perini from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Tutor Perini Company Profile

Tutor Perini Corp. engages in the provision of construction services. It operates though the following business segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment specializes in public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure across the major geographic regions of the United States.

Featured Article: What is the CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Tutor Perini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tutor Perini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.