SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 44,351 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $828,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 137,373 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,451,000 after acquiring an additional 13,065 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 3,292.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,866 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 86.8% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 33,774 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 15,695 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 11,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 234,346 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,887,000 after acquiring an additional 2,802 shares in the last quarter. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

Shares of Lumber Liquidators stock opened at $16.08 on Friday. Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.00 and a fifty-two week high of $35.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $467.77 million, a P/E ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 2.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.68.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. Lumber Liquidators had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 25.48%. The firm had revenue of $282.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Lumber Liquidators Company Profile

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc operates as a multi channel specialty retailer of hardwood flooring and hardwood flooring enhancements and accessories in the United States. The firm offers exotic and domestic hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminate, vinyl plank, bamboo and cork direct to the consumer.

