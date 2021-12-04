Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) Stake Increased by SummerHaven Investment Management LLC

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) by 49.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,196 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,710 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Benchmark Electronics worth $860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 57.4% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 104,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,962,000 after acquiring an additional 37,960 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics during the second quarter worth $222,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics during the second quarter worth $3,418,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 14.3% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 8,981 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DCM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 4.2% during the second quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 32,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Benchmark Electronics stock opened at $24.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $876.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.03. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a one year low of $22.25 and a one year high of $32.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $571.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $580.67 million. Benchmark Electronics had a return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 1.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.75%.

In other Benchmark Electronics news, CEO Jeff Benck purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.75 per share, with a total value of $35,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

BHE has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Benchmark Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Benchmark Electronics from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

Benchmark Electronics, Inc provides integrated electronic manufacturing services, engineering and design services, and precision machining services. The company provides services to original equipment manufacturers of industrial control equipment telecommunication equipment, computers and related products for business enterprises, medical devices, and testing and instrumentation products.

