SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Buys 10,284 Shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) by 132.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,040 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,284 shares during the quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 0.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,296,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,154,000 after purchasing an additional 104,078 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 3.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,186,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,800,000 after purchasing an additional 178,604 shares in the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT grew its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 25.1% in the second quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 2,975,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,439,000 after purchasing an additional 596,150 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 3.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,922,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,996,000 after purchasing an additional 109,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 1.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,599,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,168,000 after purchasing an additional 25,740 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Perrigo alerts:

NYSE PRGO opened at $35.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.04 and a beta of 0.98. Perrigo Company plc has a 52 week low of $35.34 and a 52 week high of $50.90.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.20). Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -51.06%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PRGO shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Perrigo from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Perrigo from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

In other Perrigo news, Director Rolf A. Classon bought 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.67 per share, for a total transaction of $99,876.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Perrigo Profile

Perrigo Co Plc provides self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company was founded by Luther Perrigo in 1887 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Featured Story: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.