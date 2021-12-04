SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Sells 7,355 Shares of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,355 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Realogy were worth $838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Realogy by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 2,261 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Realogy by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 436,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,956,000 after purchasing an additional 88,851 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Realogy by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Tilden Park Management I LLC boosted its position in shares of Realogy by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tilden Park Management I LLC now owns 245,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,476,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Narwhal Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Realogy by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 21,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 8,265 shares in the last quarter.

Get Realogy alerts:

RLGY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Realogy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.20.

Shares of RLGY opened at $15.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.64. Realogy Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $12.57 and a twelve month high of $21.03.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Realogy had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 3.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Realogy Holdings Corp. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Realogy Profile

Realogy Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of residential real estate services, which focuses on empowering independent sales agents. It operates through the following segments: Realogy Franchise Group, Realogy Brokerage Group, Realogy Title Group and Realogy Leads Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages through portfolio of well-known brokerage brands, including Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby’s International Realty and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate.

See Also: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Realogy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realogy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.