SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Acquires New Shares in City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,181 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $871,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHCO. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in City by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,740 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,485,000 after purchasing an additional 17,002 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in City by 1.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 71,848 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,876,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in City during the first quarter worth $406,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in City by 19.2% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,428 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,815,000 after buying an additional 5,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in City by 59.2% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,674 shares of the bank’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 2,853 shares in the last quarter. 65.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHCO opened at $79.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 0.61. City Holding has a 52 week low of $65.81 and a 52 week high of $88.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.81.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.23. City had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 36.78%. Research analysts forecast that City Holding will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This is a boost from City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. City’s payout ratio is 41.95%.

In related news, CAO Jeffrey Dale Legge sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.44, for a total value of $40,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

City Holding Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. The firm offers savings and checking accounts, credit and debit cards, loans, online and mobile banking, commercial and mortgage loans, trust services and wealth management services.

