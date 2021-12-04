285 Shares in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Bought by Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC

Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC bought a new position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 1.7% during the second quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 3.1% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 12.6% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 2.7% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

In other news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 1,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $872.80, for a total value of $1,264,687.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $798.27, for a total value of $59,870.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,667 shares of company stock worth $2,236,516. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQIX opened at $794.03 on Friday. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $586.73 and a 12-month high of $885.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $794.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $807.49.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.97 by ($4.29). Equinix had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a $2.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 241.68%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EQIX. Oppenheimer cut Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $880.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Equinix from $920.00 to $880.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Cowen cut Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $880.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Equinix in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $874.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $886.12.

Equinix Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

Read More: Cost of Capital

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.