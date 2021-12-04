3,241 Shares in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Purchased by Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC

Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,241 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 420.0% in the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 234 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QCOM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. DZ Bank raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.50.

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $176.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.31. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $122.17 and a twelve month high of $188.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.36.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.16% and a net margin of 26.94%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.56%.

QUALCOMM declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 12th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the wireless technology company to purchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total value of $515,250.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Further Reading: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.