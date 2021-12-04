Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Lowers Stock Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 491,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,729 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $73,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 5.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,763,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,328,822,000 after buying an additional 1,332,944 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 4.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,381,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,314,122,000 after buying an additional 411,003 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 15.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,361,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,311,404,000 after buying an additional 1,237,328 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.1% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,165,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,143,778,000 after buying an additional 246,033 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 17.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,127,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $718,277,000 after buying an additional 759,643 shares during the period. 83.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AJG stock opened at $165.48 on Friday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1-year low of $112.92 and a 1-year high of $168.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $34.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.82, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.15.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 41.56%.

In related news, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 4,583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total transaction of $688,916.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 11,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.00, for a total value of $1,937,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AJG. Zacks Investment Research raised Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Wolfe Research started coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.89.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment comprises of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

