Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Position Increased by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,291,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 54,611 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $93,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Omnicom Group during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 185.2% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 58.8% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 486 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 170.0% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 540 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 183.5% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.88.

Shares of NYSE:OMC opened at $69.04 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.83. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.05 and a 12-month high of $86.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 36.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.61%.

In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,817 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.89, for a total transaction of $125,173.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

