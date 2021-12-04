Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.10 Billion

Equities analysts expect APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) to report sales of $2.10 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for APA’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.96 billion to $2.24 billion. APA reported sales of $1.22 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 72.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that APA will report full-year sales of $7.66 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.09 billion to $8.14 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $7.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.80 billion to $8.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover APA.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.09. APA had a net margin of 8.91% and a negative return on equity of 393.47%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on APA shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of APA from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of APA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of APA from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of APA from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, APA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.85.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of APA by 2.4% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 15,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of APA by 2.3% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of APA by 1.4% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 32,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of APA by 0.5% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 102,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of APA by 3.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. 82.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:APA opened at $25.58 on Wednesday. APA has a one year low of $13.97 and a one year high of $31.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 4.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This is a boost from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. APA’s dividend payout ratio is 16.67%.

About APA

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

