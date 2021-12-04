Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Raises Stock Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 550,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,764 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.19% of Ecolab worth $114,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ECL. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ecolab by 1.3% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 23,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,848,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Buffington Mohr McNeal grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 1.4% in the second quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 38,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,937,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 10.0% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 21,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 54.9% in the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 1.4% in the second quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 133,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. 72.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Thursday. They issued a $235.00 target price on the stock. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $189.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Ecolab from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.50.

NYSE ECL opened at $220.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $223.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $201.15 and a 52 week high of $238.93. The company has a market capitalization of $63.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.00.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 9.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.10%.

In related news, Chairman Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 173,036 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total transaction of $38,680,467.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 796,963 shares in the company, valued at $178,153,109.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Machiel Duijser sold 1,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.75, for a total value of $323,433.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 228,027 shares of company stock worth $51,503,736 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

