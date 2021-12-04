Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Increases Stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 0.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 246,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.46% of Zebra Technologies worth $127,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 67.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 67 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 153.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 132.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 72 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 84.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ZBRA. Stephens lifted their target price on Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Zebra Technologies from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $582.71.

In other news, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 76 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.84, for a total transaction of $44,979.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.87, for a total value of $6,038,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 11,576 shares of company stock valued at $6,994,180 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $588.29 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $555.34 and a 200 day moving average of $545.83. The company has a market capitalization of $31.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.52 and a beta of 1.60. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $363.00 and a 1-year high of $614.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.49. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 15.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.58 EPS for the current year.

Zebra Technologies Profile

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

