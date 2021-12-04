Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $139.81 Million Holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 13.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,141,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 132,315 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in AGCO were worth $139,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in AGCO by 2,120.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 301,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,350,000 after buying an additional 288,215 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in AGCO in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,378,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in AGCO by 2,616.0% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 207,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,069,000 after buying an additional 199,970 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in AGCO in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,849,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in AGCO by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 399,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,062,000 after buying an additional 181,436 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AGCO opened at $113.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.90. The company has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.33. AGCO Co. has a 1 year low of $88.03 and a 1 year high of $158.62.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.56. AGCO had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. AGCO’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that AGCO Co. will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.08%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AGCO shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of AGCO from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $154.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of AGCO from $159.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of AGCO from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of AGCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AGCO has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.36.

AGCO Profile

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America; South America; Europe and Middle East; and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

