KCS Wealth Advisory Lowers Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

KCS Wealth Advisory lowered its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 596 shares during the quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 173,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,927,000 after acquiring an additional 2,036 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 186,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,586,000 after purchasing an additional 48,459 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 91,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,719,000 after purchasing an additional 12,633 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,392,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,761,000 after purchasing an additional 72,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 321,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,232,000 after purchasing an additional 9,126 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $49.88 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.91. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $45.60 and a 12 month high of $53.49.

