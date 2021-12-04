Stephens Inc. AR Sells 222 Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Stephens Inc. AR decreased its position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,615 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WMS. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 179.8% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,867,937 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $217,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,318 shares during the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C bought a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $86,309,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 3,480.3% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 377,325 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,985,000 after purchasing an additional 366,786 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 13.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,662,916 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $310,416,000 after purchasing an additional 306,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 289.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 383,201 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,670,000 after purchasing an additional 284,881 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Drainage Systems alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Partners Holdings Ll sold 19,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.79, for a total transaction of $2,525,403.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Kevin C. Talley sold 10,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.12, for a total value of $1,210,723.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 43,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,872,757.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 732,421 shares of company stock valued at $92,758,833 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMS stock opened at $125.35 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $118.28 and a 200 day moving average of $115.24. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.44 and a 52 week high of $134.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.21 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $706.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.89 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 28.90% and a net margin of 9.70%. The business’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.92%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WMS. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $127.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

Featured Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.