Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR) Short Interest Down 20.9% in November

Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,300 shares, a decrease of 20.9% from the October 31st total of 87,600 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 249,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

In related news, Director James H. /Nj/ Williams sold 64,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.12, for a total value of $71,777.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 84,087 shares of company stock valued at $94,577 over the last ninety days. 56.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blonder Tongue Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blonder Tongue Laboratories by 629.7% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 87,899 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 75,853 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blonder Tongue Laboratories by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blonder Tongue Laboratories by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 108,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 26,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Blonder Tongue Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $180,000. 9.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BDR opened at $0.84 on Friday. Blonder Tongue Laboratories has a 1-year low of $0.84 and a 1-year high of $2.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Blonder Tongue Laboratories (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 22nd. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Blonder Tongue Laboratories had a negative return on equity of 56.15% and a negative net margin of 8.71%. The company had revenue of $4.17 million for the quarter.

Blonder Tongue Laboratories Company Profile

Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc operates as a technology development and manufacturing company, which engages in delivering television signal encoding, transcoding, digital transport, and broadband product solutions for applications. It also offers system operators and integrators serving the cable, broadcast, satellite, institutional, and professional video markets with solutions for the provision of content contribution, distribution, and video delivery to homes and businesses.

