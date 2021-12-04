LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) Short Interest Down 21.3% in November

LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) was the target of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,220,000 shares, a drop of 21.3% from the October 31st total of 1,550,000 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 285,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days.

LTC opened at $32.07 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 0.96. LTC Properties has a twelve month low of $31.36 and a twelve month high of $44.73. The company has a current ratio of 10.04, a quick ratio of 10.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $37.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.88 million. LTC Properties had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 37.16%. LTC Properties’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that LTC Properties will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 148.05%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in LTC Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in LTC Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in LTC Properties by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in LTC Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in LTC Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. 72.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About LTC Properties

LTC Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. Its property portfolio includes skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and memory care facilities. The company was founded by Andre C.

