Stephens Inc. AR Has $375,000 Position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) by 21.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,639 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,257 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Equitable were worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Equitable by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Equitable during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Equitable during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Equitable by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 4,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Equitable by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 61,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 8,721 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQH stock opened at $31.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.78 and a 200 day moving average of $31.41. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.56 and a 52 week high of $36.09.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.58. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.81%.

In related news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total value of $509,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles G.T. Stonehill sold 4,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.46, for a total value of $171,768.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,844 shares of company stock valued at $1,604,868. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equitable from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equitable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Equitable in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.50.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc is a financial services company in the U.S. and is comprised of two complementary and well-established principal franchises, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company and AllianceBernstein. Its mission is to help clients secure their financial well-being. The company was founded by Henry B.

