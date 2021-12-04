Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) saw a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,560,000 shares, a drop of 21.1% from the October 31st total of 4,510,000 shares. Approximately 15.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Groupon by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 371,395 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $16,029,000 after buying an additional 75,441 shares during the last quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Groupon by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,369,500 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $59,108,000 after buying an additional 115,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Groupon by 307.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 70,644 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $3,571,000 after buying an additional 53,315 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Groupon by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 256,142 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $11,056,000 after buying an additional 11,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Groupon in the 2nd quarter worth $1,807,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Groupon alerts:

Groupon stock opened at $19.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $571.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.69 and a beta of 2.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.34. Groupon has a 12 month low of $19.23 and a 12 month high of $64.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The coupon company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.66. The business had revenue of $214.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.36 million. Groupon had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 9.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Groupon will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GRPN shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Groupon from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Groupon from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Groupon from $54.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised Groupon from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.17.

About Groupon

Groupon, Inc operates as a global scaled two-sided marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates through the North America and International segments. The company was founded by Andrew D. Mason, Eric Paul Lefkofsky, and Bradley A. Keywell in 2008 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Groupon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Groupon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.