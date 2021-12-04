Short Interest in Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) Declines By 20.8%

Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) saw a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,180,000 shares, a drop of 20.8% from the October 31st total of 5,280,000 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Athene from $68.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Athene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist Financial downgraded Athene to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist boosted their price objective on Athene from $68.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Athene from $74.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Athene has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.34.

Shares of NYSE ATH opened at $80.46 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Athene has a one year low of $40.21 and a one year high of $91.26. The company has a market capitalization of $15.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.70.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Athene had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 13.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Athene will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Martin P. Klein sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.10, for a total transaction of $81,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert L. Borden sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.80, for a total value of $137,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,176,961.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,123,367. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Athene by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,035 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Athene by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Athene by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,829 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Athene by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 4,595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Athene by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 76,812 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,290,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Athene Holding Ltd. is engages in the provision of retirement services. The firm issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products and institutional products. It operates through following segments: Retirement Services, and Corporate and Other. The Retirement Services segment is comprised of US and Bermuda operations, which issue and reinsure retirement savings products and institutional products.

