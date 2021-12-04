Stephens Inc. AR Purchases 553 Shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 553 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SLG. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in SL Green Realty during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in SL Green Realty during the first quarter worth about $72,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in SL Green Realty during the second quarter worth about $93,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 129.6% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other SL Green Realty news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 3,229 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total value of $215,858.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

SLG opened at $69.95 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 2.69. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 7.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.50. SL Green Realty Corp. has a twelve month low of $55.41 and a twelve month high of $85.65.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $4.17. The company had revenue of $205.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.04 million. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 75.99% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.3033 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.20%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.08%.

SLG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of SL Green Realty from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. TheStreet raised shares of SL Green Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.78.

SL Green Realty Profile

SL Green Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, management and operation of commercial and residential real estate properties. It operates through the Real Estate, and Debt & Preferred Equity Investments business segments.

