Stephens Inc. AR Acquires New Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH)

Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter worth $57,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $109,000. Barber Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $206,000.

NYSEARCA:RYH opened at $293.95 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $251.96 and a 52-week high of $321.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $302.80 and its 200-day moving average is $300.23.

