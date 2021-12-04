KCS Wealth Advisory Increases Position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT)

KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,186 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VGLT. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 261.8% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 5,590 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $323,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $1,081,000. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.5% during the second quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 4,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VGLT stock opened at $92.77 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $81.32 and a one year high of $97.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.62.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.134 per share. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

