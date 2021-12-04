Comparing TOMI Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:TOMZ) & Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP)

TOMI Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:TOMZ) and Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares TOMI Environmental Solutions and Green Plains Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TOMI Environmental Solutions -36.35% -33.72% -25.81% Green Plains Partners 50.24% -273.11% 37.90%

This table compares TOMI Environmental Solutions and Green Plains Partners’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TOMI Environmental Solutions $25.03 million 1.38 $4.39 million ($0.26) -6.73 Green Plains Partners $83.35 million 3.81 $41.15 million $1.73 7.90

Green Plains Partners has higher revenue and earnings than TOMI Environmental Solutions. TOMI Environmental Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Green Plains Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for TOMI Environmental Solutions and Green Plains Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TOMI Environmental Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A Green Plains Partners 0 0 1 1 3.50

Green Plains Partners has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 9.73%. Given Green Plains Partners’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Green Plains Partners is more favorable than TOMI Environmental Solutions.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.7% of TOMI Environmental Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.0% of Green Plains Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 26.6% of TOMI Environmental Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Green Plains Partners beats TOMI Environmental Solutions on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

TOMI Environmental Solutions Company Profile

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. provides disinfection and decontamination essentials under the brand name SteraMist. It operates through the following division: Hospital-HealthCare, Life Sciences, TOMI Service Network, and Food Safety. The company was founded by Halden S. Shane on September 18, 1979 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, CA.

Green Plains Partners Company Profile

Green Plains Partners LP provides ethanol and fuel storage, terminal and transportation services by owning, operating, developing and acquiring ethanol and fuel storage tanks, terminals, transportation assets and other related assets and businesses. The company was founded on March 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

