Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) Announces $0.38 Quarterly Dividend

Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.38 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th.
Northrim BanCorp has raised its dividend by 60.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Northrim BanCorp has a dividend payout ratio of 41.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Northrim BanCorp to earn $3.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.5%.
NRIM stock opened at $44.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Northrim BanCorp has a one year low of $31.73 and a one year high of $48.19. The stock has a market cap of $273.42 million, a PE ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.93.
In other Northrim BanCorp news, Director Aaron Michael Schutt acquired 556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.73 per share, with a total value of $25,425.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NRIM. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Northrim BanCorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $526,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Northrim BanCorp by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Northrim BanCorp by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Northrim BanCorp by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. 70.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Northrim BanCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.
Northrim BanCorp Company Profile
Northrim Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides personal, business and commercial banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The Community Banking segment offers loan and deposit products to business and consumer customers in the company’s market areas.
