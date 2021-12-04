Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) Announces $0.38 Quarterly Dividend

Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.38 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th.

Northrim BanCorp has raised its dividend by 60.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Northrim BanCorp has a dividend payout ratio of 41.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Northrim BanCorp to earn $3.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.5%.

Get Northrim BanCorp alerts:

NRIM stock opened at $44.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Northrim BanCorp has a one year low of $31.73 and a one year high of $48.19. The stock has a market cap of $273.42 million, a PE ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.93.

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.02). Northrim BanCorp had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 27.60%. The company had revenue of $33.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.70 million. On average, research analysts expect that Northrim BanCorp will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Northrim BanCorp news, Director Aaron Michael Schutt acquired 556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.73 per share, with a total value of $25,425.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NRIM. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Northrim BanCorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $526,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Northrim BanCorp by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Northrim BanCorp by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Northrim BanCorp by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. 70.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Northrim BanCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

Northrim BanCorp Company Profile

Northrim Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides personal, business and commercial banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The Community Banking segment offers loan and deposit products to business and consumer customers in the company’s market areas.

See Also: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Northrim BanCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrim BanCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.