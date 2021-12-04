Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) versus MGT Capital Investments (OTCMKTS:MGTI) Financial Survey

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) and MGT Capital Investments (OTCMKTS:MGTI) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Playtika and MGT Capital Investments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Playtika 11.25% -40.71% 13.47% MGT Capital Investments -233.62% -378.92% -85.16%

This table compares Playtika and MGT Capital Investments’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Playtika $2.37 billion 2.96 $92.10 million $0.70 24.50 MGT Capital Investments $1.44 million 8.66 -$3.89 million N/A N/A

Playtika has higher revenue and earnings than MGT Capital Investments.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Playtika and MGT Capital Investments, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Playtika 0 2 10 0 2.83 MGT Capital Investments 0 0 0 0 N/A

Playtika currently has a consensus price target of $35.83, suggesting a potential upside of 108.94%. Given Playtika’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Playtika is more favorable than MGT Capital Investments.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

79.5% of Playtika shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.1% of MGT Capital Investments shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of Playtika shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of MGT Capital Investments shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Playtika beats MGT Capital Investments on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Playtika

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Herzliya Pituarch, Israel.

About MGT Capital Investments

MGT Capital Investments, Inc. engages in bitcoin mining business. It owns and operates Bitmain Antminer S9 Bitcoin mining rigs and graphics processing unit-based Ethereum miners. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

