Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.30 Per Share

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. This is an increase from Canadian Western Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.

Shares of Canadian Western Bank stock opened at C$35.75 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$38.57 and a 200 day moving average of C$36.37. The firm has a market cap of C$3.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36. Canadian Western Bank has a 1 year low of C$27.99 and a 1 year high of C$41.56.

Get Canadian Western Bank alerts:

In related news, Senior Officer Vladimir Ahmad sold 775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.00, for a total value of C$30,225.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,017,900. Also, Senior Officer Michael Glen Eastwood sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Western Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.18, for a total transaction of C$195,915.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$386,344.38. Insiders sold 10,205 shares of company stock valued at $399,755 over the last quarter.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CWB shares. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$41.58.

About Canadian Western Bank

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

Further Reading: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Western Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Western Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.