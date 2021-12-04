Sanne Group (LON:SNN) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $905.16

Sanne Group plc (LON:SNN)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 905.16 ($11.83) and traded as high as GBX 908 ($11.86). Sanne Group shares last traded at GBX 906 ($11.84), with a volume of 1,059,741 shares traded.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 905.12 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 859.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.98. The company has a market cap of £1.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 64.33.

Sanne Group plc provides alternative asset and corporate administration services worldwide. The company offers fund services, such as establishment, governance and administration, investor, and financial reporting, and tax and regulatory compliance services; corporate services, including investment and treasury, employee incentives and independent trustee, accounting and financial, and governance, fiduciary, and administration services.

