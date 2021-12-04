Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.350-$4.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.27 billion-$1.29 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.24 billion.Fox Factory also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.900-$1.100 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fox Factory from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of Fox Factory stock opened at $177.50 on Friday. Fox Factory has a twelve month low of $89.87 and a twelve month high of $190.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.47, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.06. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 12.95%. The business had revenue of $347.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Fox Factory will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael C. Dennison sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $770,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FOXF. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Fox Factory by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,937,000 after purchasing an additional 10,936 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 165.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 4,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter.

About Fox Factory

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

