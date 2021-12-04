2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) Receives $47.63 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.63.

Several research analysts have commented on TWOU shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of 2U from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Barrington Research dropped their target price on 2U from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on 2U from $54.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on 2U from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised 2U from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

NASDAQ:TWOU opened at $21.33 on Friday. 2U has a 12-month low of $21.18 and a 12-month high of $59.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -9.56 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.80.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.35. 2U had a negative return on equity of 14.21% and a negative net margin of 18.00%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.56) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that 2U will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.

In other 2U news, CTO James Kenigsberg sold 55,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total value of $1,913,913.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alexis Maybank sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $103,243.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in 2U by 5,841.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 387,038 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,128,000 after acquiring an additional 380,524 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of 2U during the 2nd quarter worth $1,035,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of 2U by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 14,316 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 2U during the 2nd quarter worth $335,000. Finally, Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of 2U by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 18,964 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter.

2U Company Profile

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

