Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $165.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.73 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 13.20% and a negative return on equity of 5.44%. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS.

Shares of GWRE stock opened at $111.25 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $120.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a current ratio of 4.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.09 and a beta of 1.29. Guidewire Software has a fifty-two week low of $91.76 and a fifty-two week high of $134.21.

In other news, insider Michael Polelle sold 1,507 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.51, for a total transaction of $178,594.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 7,207 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.51, for a total value of $854,101.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,218 shares of company stock worth $8,526,380 in the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Guidewire Software stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) by 24.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,591 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Sunday, September 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Guidewire Software from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $138.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.00.

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which composes of software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

