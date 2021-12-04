Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $165.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.73 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 13.20% and a negative return on equity of 5.44%. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS.
Shares of GWRE stock opened at $111.25 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $120.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a current ratio of 4.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.09 and a beta of 1.29. Guidewire Software has a fifty-two week low of $91.76 and a fifty-two week high of $134.21.
In other news, insider Michael Polelle sold 1,507 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.51, for a total transaction of $178,594.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 7,207 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.51, for a total value of $854,101.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,218 shares of company stock worth $8,526,380 in the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Sunday, September 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Guidewire Software from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $138.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.00.
Guidewire Software Company Profile
Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which composes of software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.
