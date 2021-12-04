Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 13.20% and a negative return on equity of 5.44%. The firm had revenue of $165.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.73 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Guidewire Software updated its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NYSE:GWRE opened at $111.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.09 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a current ratio of 4.51. Guidewire Software has a fifty-two week low of $91.76 and a fifty-two week high of $134.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.94.

In other news, Director Marcus Ryu sold 45,944 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.63, for a total value of $5,312,504.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Polelle sold 1,507 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.51, for a total transaction of $178,594.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,218 shares of company stock valued at $8,526,380. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Guidewire Software stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,591 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,664 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

GWRE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Guidewire Software from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Sunday, September 5th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $138.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Bank of America cut shares of Guidewire Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $132.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.00.

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which composes of software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

