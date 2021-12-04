Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 13.20% and a negative return on equity of 5.44%. The firm had revenue of $165.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.73 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Guidewire Software updated its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
NYSE:GWRE opened at $111.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.09 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a current ratio of 4.51. Guidewire Software has a fifty-two week low of $91.76 and a fifty-two week high of $134.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.94.
In other news, Director Marcus Ryu sold 45,944 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.63, for a total value of $5,312,504.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Polelle sold 1,507 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.51, for a total transaction of $178,594.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,218 shares of company stock valued at $8,526,380. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
GWRE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Guidewire Software from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Sunday, September 5th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $138.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Bank of America cut shares of Guidewire Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $132.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.00.
About Guidewire Software
Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which composes of software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.
