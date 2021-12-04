Uri Bechor Sells 49 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Stock

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) COO Uri Bechor sold 49 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.64, for a total transaction of $15,956.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $307.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $321.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $284.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.08. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $199.33 and a one year high of $389.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a PE ratio of 115.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.03.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.03). SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 8.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on SEDG shares. TheStreet raised shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $367.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Guggenheim lowered shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $308.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.83.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SEDG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,708,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $748,529,000 after buying an additional 711,248 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $177,212,000. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $145,481,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 116.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 632,223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $167,678,000 after purchasing an additional 339,650 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 721,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $191,393,000 after purchasing an additional 271,592 shares during the period. 73.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

