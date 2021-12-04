SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) Director Tracey Newell Sells 1,750 Shares

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) Director Tracey Newell sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total transaction of $91,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE SAIL opened at $47.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.00 and a beta of 1.85. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.00 and a 12-month high of $64.19.
SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.93% and a negative return on equity of 7.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SailPoint Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.54.
SailPoint Technologies Company Profile
SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support.
