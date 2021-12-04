CONTRACOIN Price Down 21% This Week (CTCN)

CONTRACOIN (CURRENCY:CTCN) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 4th. During the last week, CONTRACOIN has traded 21% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CONTRACOIN coin can currently be purchased for $0.40 or 0.00000845 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CONTRACOIN has a market cap of $17.52 million and $219,159.00 worth of CONTRACOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000497 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000305 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50.07 or 0.00105226 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000097 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CONTRACOIN Profile

CONTRACOIN is a coin. CONTRACOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 43,559,270 coins. CONTRACOIN’s official website is www.contracoin.network . CONTRACOIN’s official Twitter account is @InfoContracoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Contracoin, founded in Southport Australia in 2018, is a Global Real Estate Blockchain-powered platform by Contracorp Limited, which allows real estate agents, brokers and property developers to gain exposure to international real estate investors.Contracoin aims to make property investment easily available to the masses by eliminating the traditional barriers through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency. Contracoin is a project of Contra Global. “

Buying and Selling CONTRACOIN

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CONTRACOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CONTRACOIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CONTRACOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

