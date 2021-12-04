Stephens Inc. AR Grows Stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,606 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in eBay were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of eBay by 3.8% in the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,160 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in shares of eBay by 1.8% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 8,589 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA increased its holdings in eBay by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 3,263 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in eBay by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,515 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in eBay by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,849 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. 90.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of eBay stock opened at $67.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.54 and a 200 day moving average of $70.71. The firm has a market cap of $43.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.68, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.14. eBay Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.67 and a 1 year high of $81.19.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. eBay had a net margin of 112.88% and a return on equity of 28.19%. eBay’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

eBay declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 11th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the e-commerce company to reacquire up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.95%.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 1,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total value of $104,396.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 33,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.49, for a total transaction of $2,538,049.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,630 shares of company stock valued at $6,252,304. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EBAY shares. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of eBay from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of eBay from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist increased their price target on shares of eBay from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of eBay from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of eBay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.67.

eBay Company Profile

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

