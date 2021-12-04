FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) to Issue $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.183 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 7th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

FirstService has raised its dividend payment by 34.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. FirstService has a dividend payout ratio of 16.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect FirstService to earn $2.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.73 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.7%.

Shares of FSV stock opened at $189.46 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $192.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.81. FirstService has a 1-year low of $127.61 and a 1-year high of $202.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 68.17 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.70. FirstService had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 3.99%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that FirstService will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in FirstService stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 822 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in FirstService were worth $787,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.81% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on FSV shares. CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $191.00 target price on shares of FirstService in a report on Friday, September 24th. Raymond James upped their target price on FirstService from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. TD Securities upped their target price on FirstService from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on FirstService from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.60.

FirstService Corp. engages in the provision of property services. It operates through the FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands segments. The FirstService Residential segment offers residential property management services in North America. The FirstService Brands segment covers residential and commercial customers through both franchise systems, and company-owned operations.

